Not Directing Kangana Ranaut In Upcoming Film, Manthira Moorthy Sets Record Straight

Speculations were rife on social media that Ayodhi fame writer and director Manthira Moorthy has teamed up with Kangana Ranaut for his next film. Now Moorthy has rubbished these rumours in a tweet. The director tweeted that he will collaborate with Trident Film Arts Production Company for his next. However, it will not be the film starring Ranaut. “Very soon we will announce our next project Thank you”, Moorthy ended the tweet.

One of the social media users tweeted that he will direct the film starring Ranaut and Maddy (R. Madhavan is referred to by this name by fans). Moorthy has not replied to this tweet.

As per sources close to India Today, there is no truth even in the fact that Madhavan and Kangana have signed any film together, Hindi or Tamil.

Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). Both movies were highly successful at the box office.

Kangana is looking forward to her film Emergency directed by her as well. She will play the role of former Prime Minister Mrs Indira Gandhi in this film. This movie will chronicle the events that took place when Gandhi imposed an emergency in 1975. Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Richard Bhakti Klein, and others acted in this movie. Meanwhile, Madhavan will act in the movie The Test directed by S. Sashikanth and written by Suman Kumar. Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and Kaali Venkat acted in this film.

Madhavan was also apparently working in Akshay Kumar’s C Sankaran Nair’s biopic. This film is said to be based on the novel, The Case That Shook The Empire written by Raghu and his wife Pushpa Palat. As stated in the reports, this biopic will include the courtroom drama elements of the 1920s and 1930s.

As revealed by sources close to the Pinkvilla portal, Madhavan will play the role of a lawyer in this movie. The source further added that Akshay and Madhavan have done multiple script reading sessions as well as they sare a certain dynamic in the film.