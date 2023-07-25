'Not Easy To Leave Their Problems And Worry About Yours': Prasad Oak On Gossipmongers

Prasad Oak’s name is synonymous with his exceptional works in the Marathi industry, especially his movie Chandramukhi which shot him to stardom. He is also one of the prominent faces in the industry and his acting prowess and impressive personality have won him a great fanfare. Recently, the actor grabbed the attention of his social media followers after he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories.

Prasad Oak taunted gossipmongers and took a dig at them. He wrote, “Appreciate those who gossip about you. It’s not easy for someone to leave their problems and worry about yours."

Recently, the actor-filmmaker unveiled the motion of his upcoming directorial, Vadapav on Instagram. He wrote, “Vadapav! God kutumbachi tikhat love story (A good love story of a sweet family)." The post also announced that the shoot for the movie has begun. Vadapav stars Prasad, Gauri Nalawade, Abhinay Berde, Ritika Shrotri, Rasika Vengurlekar, Savita Prabhune and many others.

Actress Titeeksha Tawde reacted to the post and commented, “I’m screaming yay!" A fan commented, “Congratulations Sir." One more wrote, “Wow! Looking forward to this." Another user wrote, “Wohoo congratulations to Prasad Sir and the whole team of Vadapav."

Prasad Oak is known for directing the commercially hit movie Chandramukhi which starred Amruta Khanvilkar, Prajakta Mali, Adinath Kothare, Radha Sagar and many others. The movie is about an upcoming politician named Daulat Rao who falls in love with an artist named Chandramukhi. The experience changes everything, with repercussions in his political career and also affects his personal life. Reportedly, he will be making a film on the veteran actor Nilu Phule.

His other works include Bhadrakali, Kaccha Limbu, Picasso, and Hai Kai Nai Kai. He also has some interesting projects in the pipeline like Vadalvaat, Akash Mazhya Rashila, Gahire Paani and Paoos Yeta Yeta, amongst many others.