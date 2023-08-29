Not Harry Potter, But Barbie Is Warner Bros.' Biggest Box Office Hit Ever

In a race nobody saw coming, beloved Barbie’s vibrant pink car has left behind the magical Hogwarts train. Just a little over a month ago, Greta Gerwig’s captivating rendition of Barbie graced the silver screens. Now, it has achieved a remarkable feat by overtaking Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 as the highest-grossing global release in Warner Bros.’s history. For over a decade, the last instalment of the Harry Potter saga held the title of being the top earner for the production company.

Based on J. K. Rowling’s fantasy novels about a school of magic and a trio’s adventures there, the Harry Potter series has Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in lead roles. However, Margot Robbie-led Barbie has managed to dethrone the wizardry with its charisma and charm.

The Barbie movie, released on July 21, continued its triumphant march, adding an astounding $18.2 million (approx. over 150 crores) to its coffers over the weekend across 12,852 screens in 75 international territories. This remarkable performance has taken its worldwide earnings to a staggering $1.34 billion, as reported by Variety.

To put this incredible achievement into perspective, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 had previously held the record with lifetime earnings of $1.31 billion.

Margot Robbie, not only the lead actor portraying the iconic Barbie but also one of the producers of the film, had an inkling about the records it would break. She boldly predicted during early discussions that Barbie would cross the 1 billion mark at the box office. In an earlier interview, Robbie had told Collider that bold ideas combined with visionary directors had historically been a recipe for blockbuster success in the film industry.

Before this achievement, when Barbie crossed the historic $1 billion mark at the global box office, it made Greta Gerwig the first female director ever to achieve this feat.

The movie also clashed with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on its release date. The film follows the titular female lead, Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, and her counterpart, Ken, played by Ryan Gosling as they embark on a quest for self-discovery in the human world after an existential crisis.

Apart from the powerful lead pair, the movie also features a supporting ensemble cast that includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. For those who have not yet experienced the magic, Barbie is currently screening in theatres. Furthermore, starting Tuesday, September 5, it will reportedly become available for purchase on various digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, and Apple.