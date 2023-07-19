Not Just Bhagavad Gita, Oppenheimer Was Also Inspired By Kalidasa's Meghaduta And Vedas

Oppenheimer has generated immense anticipation due to its subject and the involvement of the acclaimed filmmaker, Christopher Nolan. The movie explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, widely regarded as the father of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer’s story has captivated audiences, particularly his connection to the Bhagavad Gita and its famous quote, “I am become death, the destroyer of worlds," which he kept in his thoughts after the successful Trinity test in 1945. However, a Time magazine article from 1948 reveals that the scientist also drew inspiration from Meghaduta, a work by Kalidasa and the Vedas, the ancient scriptures of Hinduism.

According to reports, Oppenheimer read the Bhagavad Gita for his personal enjoyment. He shared his knowledge of the Gita with his friends at Berkeley and even took lessons in Sanskrit from Arthur W Ryder, an expert in the language. Interestingly, Sanskrit was Oppenheimer’s eighth language.

Through letters, J. Robert Oppenheimer would keep his brother Frank updated about his Sanskrit lessons and the knowledge he gained from studying various texts. It included not only Bhagavad Gita but also the Meghaduta and the Vedas.

“Only a very long letter can make up for my great silence and for the many sweet things for which I have to thank you, letters and benevolences stretching now over many months. Benevolences starting with the precious Meghaduta and rather too learned Veda. The Meghaduta I read with Ryder, with great delight, some ease and great enchantment; the Veda lies on my shelf, a reproach to my indolence,” he wrote in 1934.

In another letter, Oppenheimer made connections between the Bhagavad Gita’s philosophies and the context of war. He expressed his belief that discipline plays a crucial role in achieving calmness and preserving what is essential to our happiness, even in challenging situations.

“Therefore I think that all things which evoke discipline: study, and our duties to men and to the commonwealth, war… ought to be greeted by us with profound gratitude; for only through them can we attain to the least detachment; and only so can we know peace,” the scientist added.

Following in the footsteps of J Robert Oppenheimer, actor Cillian Murphy, who will be portraying the prominent scientist in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, recently shared his experience of reading the Bhagavad Gita to prepare for the role. Murphy expressed his admiration and described it as absolutely beautiful.