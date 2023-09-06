Not Kajol, Karan Johar Or Juhi Chawla, Jawan Actor Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His 'Bestest Friend'

Shah Rukh Khan’s camaraderie with friends like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol is well known, as they often display their strong friendship in various events and public appearances. However, not everyone is aware of the actor’s other close friend, Divya Seth. Both SRK and Divya were batch mates in Barry John’s theatre group, and a few years ago, the two had an unexpected reunion at a popular Mumbai restaurant. King Khan was quick to capture the moment with a selfie and lovingly referred to Divya as his ‘bestest friend.’

The Jawan star not only called Divya his good friend but also shared a touching detail about their relationship. He disclosed that Divya was the one who taught him acting. SRK took to his Twitter account to share a picture of their reunion, expressing his gratitude to the actress, King Khan wrote, “My bestest friend Divya, who taught me acting. Don’t hold the bad ones I do, only the good inspired by her teachings.”

My bestest friend Divya, who taught me acting.Don’t hold the bad ones I do,only the good inspired by her teachings pic.twitter.com/pJgc2aCpda— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 25, 2015

For those not aware, Divya Seth is a popular actress who has gained recognition for her roles in both television shows and movies. What adds an interest to her story is her connection to Shah Rukh Khan. They were not only taught by the same acting teacher during their theatre days but also collaborated on the 1988 TV serial Dil Darya directed by Lekh Tandon. However, SRK transitioned to the world of films and became a Bollywood superstar, Divya continued her career on the small screen, establishing herself as a prominent figure in the Indian television industry.

The actress gained fame through television shows like Adhikaar, Daraar and Sparsh. After taking a break from acting for five years, she made a successful transition to Bollywood. Her prominent film appearances include English Vinglish, Dil Dhadakne Do, Jab We Met, Sardar Ka Grandson, and many more. Additionally, she has also worked in a number of web series, such as City of Dreams, Duranga, The Married Woman and Sandwiched Forever.

On the work front, Divya Seth will be seen in a project titled Jungle of Love, directed by Pavli Shivram Angne. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee. The movie features A-List actors including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra. Additionally, the superstar has another project lined up, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and a cameo appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3.