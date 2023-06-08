Not Kapil Sharma Or Johnny Lever, But This Actor Is India's Richest Comedian

It is often believed that comedians don’t earn as much as other actors in the entertainment industry. However, this notion has been proven wrong by the wealth of some Indian comedians. Surprisingly, the title of the richest comedian in India does not belong to mainstream names like Kapil Sharma, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal or Rajpal Yadav. Instead, it goes to Kanneganti Brahmanandam, a comedian from South Indian cinema, who has an estimated net worth of approximately $60 million.

Brahmanandam is a famous Telugu actor and comedian. He holds the Guinness World Record for the highest number of screen credits among living actors. By the age of 67, he has appeared in over 1,000 films, earning recognition for his immense contribution to the film sector, including the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2009.

According to reports, Brahmanandam’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 490 crore, with a monthly salary exceeding Rs 2 crore. Even before popular names like Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh, Brahmanandam was already considered one of the highest-paid comic actors in India. He demands a fee ranging from Rs 1 to 2 crore for his appearances in films and charges Rs 1 crore for brand endorsements, as per reports.

Brahmanandam owns luxury cars such as Audi R8, Audi Q7 and a black luxury Mercedes-Benz. Additionally, he possesses valuable agricultural land worth crores. In terms of real estate, he owns a bungalow located in the prestigious Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad.

Let us take a look at the net worth of some of the other popular actor-comedians. Paresh Rawal, one of the most talented actors in Hindi cinema, has not only showcased his acting prowess but also excelled as a comedian. He gained popularity for his comedic roles in the movies Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri. Currently, Paresh Rawal’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 93 crore. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma has become one of India’s most beloved artists. He reportedly possesses assets valued at approximately Rs 300 crore.

Johnny Lever, a popular comedian and actor known for his memorable performances in 90s Hindi films, continues to enjoy immense popularity among the audience. Presently, Johnny Lever reportedly has a net worth of Rs 225 crore. Rajpal Yadav, an actor who has entertained audiences through movies such as Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, reportedly owns assets worth Rs 50 crore.