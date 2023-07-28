Not Karan Johar or Aditya Chopra, This Film Producer Is The Richest In India

When we talk about the richest film producers in India, the names of Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar come to our mind. Do you know it’s Ronnie Screwvala, who is the richest Indian film producer? He is the founder of UTV and the head of RSVP Movies. Can you guess his net worth? It is a staggering $1.55 billion (Rs 12,800 crore). Can you believe it? Rohinton Soli Screwvala aka Ronnie Screwvala is one of the famed producers of Indian Cinema. In the early 1980s, he set up a company called Lazer Brushes. The business skyrocketed to become one of the largest toothbrush manufacturing companies in the country. In 1981, he established cable television in India called Network. Ronnie Screwvala installed video machines in the basement of high-rise buildings in Mumbai. Then he formed the entertainment conglomerate UTV.

In 1990, Ronnie Screwvala established UTV as a TV production company with just Rs 37,500. It later included the film production studio UTV Motion Pictures and quickly turned into a famed enterprise. It produced some famous and hit movies like Rang De Basanti, Swades, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Barfi!, A Wednesday, Fashion, Jodhaa Akbar and Haider.

In 2012, Walt Disney acquired UTV; and in 2014, Ronnie Screwvala left the company, leading to its shutdown in 2022. Reportedly, now he is one of the co-founders and chairperson of upGrad and also runs a private equity firm called Unilazer Ventures, and owns a sports business company called USports and Swades Foundation.

In 2014, he ventured into film productions again with RSVP Movies, which has backed many movies like Karwaan, Sonchiriya, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Kedarnath, The Sky Is Pink, Uri; The Surgical Strike, and Raat Akeli Hai. Recently, this year, his production house has worked with projects like Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Tejas and Lust Stories 2. He will also be bankrolling movies like Vicky Kaushal-fronted Sam Bahadur, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Ronnie Screwvala is considered to be one of the most influential people in the world. In 2009, he ranked 78 on Time’s 100 Most Influential People. He was also named on Esquire’s list of 75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century.