Not Karisma Kapoor, This Actress Was The First Choice For David Dhawan’s Raja Babu

One of the hit jodis of the 90s who ruled the silver screens with their chemistry was Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. The pair has delivered multiple hit mass entertainers like Khuddar, Andaz Apna Apna, Coolie No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural and Hero No 1. The duo first starred together in T Rama Rao’s Muqabla, and then in Shibu Mitra’s Prem Shakti. Their collaboration with director David Dhawan turned out to be a success. Karisma Kapoor and Govinda starred for the first time together in his movie titled Raja Babu, for which the duo received immense appreciation from the audience. A little-known fact about the movie is that Karisma was not the first choice for this film.

Raja Babu is a rom-com movie that was well-received by the audience and had the cash register ringing with its collections. The audience loved the story and the rhythmic and catchy songs like Sarkay Leo Khattiya Jaada Lage, Pak Chik Pak Raja Babu and Mera Dil Na Todo. If media reports are to be believed, the female lead role was first offered to actress Juhi Chawla. She had already achieved star status after being a part of the hit movie titled, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) opposite Aamir Khan. That’s why David Dhawan wanted to rope her in for the movie. Reportedly, Juhi Chawla refused the role and cited that she did not like the plot. After she rejected it, the role was offered to Karisma Kapoor, who was still considerably new to the industry.

David Dhawan has been credited for creating many on-screen superhit jodis in his career. It was with his blockbuster movies, Govinda and Karisma Kapoor shot to stardom and created a storm at the box office. As per reports, Raja Babu was made with a budget of Rs 2 crore. When the movie hit the theatres, it garnered a lot of attention and became the buzz of the town. The movie minted Rs 15 crore at the box office. After this, the trio collaborated on other movies as well which were super hits as well.