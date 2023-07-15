Not KGF, Baahubali Or Pathaan, This Is The Most Watched Indian Film

Sholay, the iconic film directed by Ramesh Sippy, holds a special place in the history of Indian cinema. With a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan, the film has become a benchmark for success in the industry. Released in 1975, Sholay achieved unprecedented popularity and went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the time. However, its success goes beyond mere box office numbers. The film’s true impact can be measured by the number of tickets it sold and the duration of its run in theaters.

Sholay sold approximately 25 crore tickets worldwide, a staggering figure that speaks volumes about its enduring popularity. During its initial release and subsequent re-releases, the film garnered an estimated 15-18 crore footfalls in India alone. Even decades later, it continues to attract audiences and remains one of the most beloved films in the Hindi film industry.

Sholay’s appeal transcended borders, captivating audiences in other countries as well. In Soviet Russia, the film sold an impressive 4.8 crore tickets during its initial run and a total of 6 crore tickets overall. It received around 2 crore footfalls from the rest of the world, solidifying its status as a global phenomenon. Thus, Sholay’s total worldwide footfall is estimated to be between 22 and 26 crore.

In terms of box office earnings, Sholay grossed around Rs 35 crore worldwide upon its release in 1975. Adjusted for inflation, this figure translates to approximately Rs 2800 crore in today’s terms, making it one of the highest-earning Indian films ever, second only to Mughal-e-Azam.

Sholay’s impact on Indian cinema cannot be overstated. Its memorable characters, iconic dialogues, and captivating storyline have etched it into the collective memory of audiences across generations. The film’s timeless popularity continues to inspire and influence filmmakers, setting a benchmark for success that few films have been able to surpass.