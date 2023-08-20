Not Kiara Advani Or Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone To Star Opposite Ranveer Singh In Don 3?

Farhan Akhtar, who rocked the Bollywood with Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), recently dropped the suave first look of Ranveer Singh as Don, from the third instalment of the franchise! Reports were rife that Kiara Advani was approached for it but it was later said that the actress is not in talks to replace Priyanka Chopra’s Roma. Instead, she was likely to be offered a fresh role. Kiara was also spotted at Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani’s office earlier this week. Not only that, there were several reports that indicated Kriti Sanon has been approached to play the leading lady. Amid such speculations, a new report claims that the makers are keen to rope in Deepika Padukone, as she’ll be the best fit for the Don universe.

As per a source close to Zoom Entertainment, producers want to cast Deepika Padukone since the female lead of the film has to be athletic enough to perform dangerous stunts. The source told the publication, “They want a top-notch actress with Ranveer. Plus, the female lead in Don 3 has a lot of intricate stunts to perform. Deepika, with her athletic personality, fits the bill. The only problem is, Deepika and Ranveer together have done three films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali." However, the source also stated that the producers might just cast a fresh face for the role.

Recently, Farhan Akhtar broke his silence on the massive backlash he received for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3. “I’m just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then,” Farhan told BBC Asian Network.

A day after it was announced that Ranveer would be playing the new Don, the actor took to Instagram and penned a long note. “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud," an excerpt of his note read.