Not Manisha Koirala, These Actresses Were The 1st Choice For Khamoshi-The Musical

Do you remember the popular soulful song Bahon Ke Darmiyan? The song belongs to the film Khamoshi - The Musical (1996), which left the audience impressed with the impeccable performances of Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala. Her fresh pairing and chemistry with Salman Khan won the hearts of their fans. The movie was a box office bomb when it was released, and gradually gained cult status. Did you know that Manisha Koirala was not the first choice for the movie?

Khamoshi - The Musical marks the directorial debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is considered to be one of the finest performances of Manisha Koirala, which earned her several awards as well. Reportedly, Sanjay did not have her in mind to portray the role of Annie.

As per news reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. She declined the offer. While a few reports claimed that she did not find the story to be interesting, another claimed that she had date issues. Later, Kajol was offered the role, but she too declined the offer. Finally, Sanjay Leela Bhansali roped in Manisha Koirala to play the role of Annie, a daughter of deaf and mute parents, who finds love in music.

The role showcased her acting prowess and earned her Star Screen Award for Best Actress and the Film Critics Choice Award. Many critics believe that the movie was way ahead of its time and easily one of the best films of Bollywood.

Manisha Koirala made her acting debut in 1973 with the movie Saudagar and captivated the audience with her charming personality and beauty. The movie was a huge hit at the box office. Next, she delivered yet another blockbuster with 1942: A Love Story opposite Anil Kapoor and set the silver screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry. Then she starred in Bombay opposite Arvind Swamy.

She has worked in many well-known movies like Akele Hum Akele Tum, Mann, Lal Baadhshah, Dil Se, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Baaghi, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, Lajja, Calcutta Mail and Anwar. She also played the role of Nargis Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju, which is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. She was last seen in the film Shehzada.