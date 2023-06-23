Not Priyanka Chopra But This Actress Was First Choice For Rakesh Roshan's Krrish

The superhero genre of films has hardly been tapped into in Hindi cinema. When Rakesh Roshan made Krrish in 2006, it was probably the first mainstream big-budget superhero film in India and hence piqued a lot of interest. The movie spearheaded the superhero genre and soon other films like Ra One, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and The Flying Jatt followed. Krrish itself was a sequel to the sci-fi movie Koi Mil Gaya and Hrithik Roshan returned as the male lead while Preity Zinta opted out. Priyanka Chopra was roped in as the female lead opposite Hrithik, a role she reprised in Krrish 3. But it is largely unknown that Priyanka was not the first choice for the female lead.

Rakesh Roshan wanted to cast Amrita Rao in the lead role opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish. Amrita Rao had recently had a big hit in the form of Main Hoon Naa and Rakesh Roshan wanted to capitalise on the success. Amrita Rao was approached and she agreed to be part of the film. She also had a photoshoot with Hrithik but Rakesh Roshan was left dissatisfied with the results of the photoshoot,

He felt that there was a lack of chemistry between Hrithik and Amrita and hence Amrita was dropped from the film. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Amrita claimed that the photoshoot mirrored the difference in height between both the actors and hence she was dropped from the film. The role then went to Priyanka Chopra. Krrish was a big hit at the box office and had a path-breaking VFX for its time.

Krrish 4 is currently in the early stages of pre-production and Rakesh Roshan said in an April interview that filming for the project will not begin before the end of next year. It is unlikely that Priyanka Chopra will reprise her role as she is busy with her Hollywood projects at present.