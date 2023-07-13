Not Rajinikant Or Amitabh Bachchan, This Star Holds The Record Of Starring In 400 Movies

South superstars have gained a fanbase all across the country. Be it Ram Charan, Junior NTR or Prabhas, all these South stars have won the hearts of their fans with their charm and performance. Superstars like Rajinikant and Kamal Hasaan have also been ruling the industry for a long time. Today, we will talk about a South star, who has created a record which even the greatest stars of the industry like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were not able to break. We are talking about a 63-year-old actor who has done around 400 movies in lifetime. Can you guess his name? If not, let us disclose.

We are talking about superstar Mohanlal. He is not just an actor, but also a movie producer, playback singer, director and film distributor, who predominantly works in Malayalam films. He has also worked in Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films.

Mohanlal made his debut with Malayalam film Thiranottam in 1978. He was 18 years old at that time. This movie did not release for 25 years due to censorship issues. He made his screen debut with the 1980 romance movie Manjil Virinja Pookkal, in which he portrayed the role of an antagonist. For many years, he continued to do felonious roles in many movies. By the mid-80s, he had established himself as one of the leading stars. He attained stardom after the successful release of his several movies in 1986.

His film Vishwanath won five National Awards — two for Best Actor, a Special Jury Mention, and a Special Jury Award for acting, among others. Mohanlal also won nine Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South, including various other laurels. Mohanlal has also been awarded the third and fourth highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan in 2019. He became the first actor in India to be awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army in 2009.

Mohanlal’s upcoming project is Jailer, where he will be sharing screen space with Rajinikant. The Tamil language action-comedy drama is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is reportedly slated to be released by August 11.