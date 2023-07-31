Not Rajinikanth Or Kamal Haasan, But This Star Is Richest South Indian Actor

Actors in the South are experiencing incredible success in their careers and gaining immense popularity. Their high demand has led to substantial earnings through movies, endorsements, public events and other income sources. Many South actors are also involved in business ventures. Amongst them, one standout hero who has enjoyed a remarkable movie career for many years and stands as the richest among all the actors is none other than Nagarjuna Akkineni, popularly known by his first name Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna is one of the most celebrated actors in the South film industries over the last three decades. According to reports, his net worth is approximately over Rs 3,000 crore, with a monthly income of around Rs 40 crore. Apart from his film work, he endorses products for notable brands such as Lancome Face Wash, Mene and Moy, Gucci Rush, Comfy Mate, and Coconut. He possesses a collection of luxurious cars, including BMWs, Audi A7s and Porsches, valued at Rs 95 crore. His residence in Hyderabad is worth Rs 45 crore, and he owns three to four additional properties with a cumulative value in crores.

He reportedly demands a fee of around Rs 2-5 crore for each ad endorsement. As per some reports, his average earnings for 2023 are expected to be approximately Rs 46 crore, while in 2022, it was around Rs 42 crore, out of which Rs 9 crore was earned through movies.

The 63-year-old actor has primarily worked in Telugu films, with a few Tamil and Hindi movies as well. He began his acting journey as a child artist and made his debut in 1967 with the film Sudigundalu, directed by Adurthi Subba Rao. In 1986, he made his debut as a lead actor with the Telugu film Vikram which marked a successful beginning for him as the movie performed well at the box office. The year 1990 proved to be fruitful for him with his hit film Shiva becoming a blockbuster at the box office. Since then, he has acted in many superhit films.

Nagarjuna was last seen in the movie Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva), directed by Ayan Mukerji.