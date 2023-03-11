CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveKylie JennerKiara AdvaniUrfi JavedRanbir Kapoor
Home » Movies » Not Ram Charan, Jr NTR But 'This' American Actress Will Perform on RRR Song Naatu Naatu At Oscars
1-MIN READ

Not Ram Charan, Jr NTR But 'This' American Actress Will Perform on RRR Song Naatu Naatu At Oscars

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 10:57 IST

Los Angeles

Ram Charan and Jr NTR will not be performing Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR will not be performing Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023.

RRR fans will get to see Ram Charan and Jr NTR's hit song Naatu Naatu performed at the Oscars 2023. However, the Telugu stars will not be shaking their leg to the song.

In bittersweet news for RRR fans, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will not be performing their hit RRR track Naatu Naatu at the Oscars 2023. However, they will be treated to a performance of the song by American actress Lauren Gottlieb who has predominantly worked in the Indian film industry. Taking to her Instagram, the ABCD: Any Body Can Dance star confirmed that she will be representing India at the 95th Academy Awards and performing on the Golden Globe Award-winning song.

“SPECIAL NEWS!!! 🔥 I’m performing on ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the OSCARS!!!!!! I’m beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!" she wrote on Instagram. Friends and fans rushed to the comments section and showered her with best wishes.

Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Whoa @laurengottlieb ! That’s big!" Meiyang Chang commented, “Wooohoooooooooooo 🔥🔥🔥 Go Lauren." Karan Tacker added, “Woah!!! That’s massive ! All the best!"

RELATED NEWS

A fan joined in and said, “Yay!!! We’re so excited for you @laurengottlieb! I can’t wait to see your performance. Love seeing your beautiful face on Instagram again too." “You got what u truly deserve. 🙌🙏Dance your heart kidney lungs out like a freak 😍🔥🔥❤️❤️ All the bestest best!! Undoubtedly u gonna kill it," added another.

The Academy confirmed a few days ago that Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the hit number at the Oscars this year.

Last month, speaking with Letterboxd, Ram explained that while he would love to recreate the Naatu Naatu on the Oscar stage, the stage might not be able to accommodate it. “We would love to do ‘Naatu Naatu’ anywhere that we are being appreciated, but not every place accommodates us to perform. But if we’re at the Oscars and there’s a request, and there’s time, why not? We’ll be more than happy to entertain our audience, who have given us so much. To do the whole number on the stage would be difficult, as it takes a lot of breath and energy. But definitely the hook step. Why not?” he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Jr NTR
  2. Naatu Naatu
  3. Oscars 2023
  4. Ram Charan
  5. regional cinema
first published:March 11, 2023, 10:57 IST
last updated:March 11, 2023, 10:57 IST
Read More