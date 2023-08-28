Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Song: SRK Confirms Jawan Song To Drop on Tuesday, Shares New Video

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been trending ever since the prevue has released. Makers are also ensuring to maintain the excitement level among the fans. Today, the makers released a new video that shows Shah Rukh Khan dancing to the song titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Well, the teaser of the song was released on August 26.

Taking to his X handle, Shah Rukh Khan shared the video and thanked Vaibhavi Merchant for making him dance. “This is ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya….‘ want to thank @VMVMVMVMVM for bearing with my two left feet. And of course the talented @anirudhofficial. #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya Full song out tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. In the video, we can see a longer view of Shah Rukh Khan dancing on the song.

The lyrics hint that Shah Rukh Khan having done Chhaiyan Chhaiyan, is now gearing up for something else. It goes like, “Maine kiya Chhaiyan Chhaiyan Re, ab kare Tata Thaiyaan… Ramaiya Vastvaiya." But the teaser comes with a twist. The song title reads, “Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya."

Watch the song here:

Following the energetic celebratory song, Zinda Banda, the makers dropped a tender romantic song, Chaleya, on August 14. In the song, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen romancing Nayanthara. The actress looks beautiful in a yellow, off shoulder gown, while Shah Rukh looks handsome as ever in a printed shirt, black trousers and sunglasses.

To note, Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Atlee. The prevue gave the audience a glimpse into the many shades that the superstar will portray in the film. The much-awaited film will be released on September 7 this year. It will feature Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in key roles.

It is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. According to Times Now Digital King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film is likely to release in December but nothing has been confirmed. The film is also one of the highly anticipated films of the year.