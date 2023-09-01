Not Ranbir Kapoor But Ayushmann Khurrana To Play 'Dada' In Sourav Ganguly Biopic? What We Know

For nearly half a decade, the question of who will portray Sourav Ganguly has lingered. However, the speculation surrounding this topic intensified when the former Indian cricket captain revealed his biopic plans in 2021. Throughout the years, names like Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranbir Kapoor have surfaced as potential contenders for the role, with rumours gaining momentum earlier this year. For now, according to Mid Day, the buzz is that Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana will collaborate with director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for the biopic, and according to the latest reports, filming is scheduled to kickstart in December.

A recent Mid-Day report suggests that Ayushmann Khurrana is set to portray Sourav Ganguly, popularly known as Dada, in his biopic. Previously, there it was rumoured that Ranbir Kapoor will play the role, but looks like Ayushmann has got his hands on it. To prepare for the part of Dada, Ayushmann will begin rigorous training next month. An advantage for Ayushmann Khurrana is that, like Sourav Ganguly, he’s also a left-handed batter, which could simplify his preparation. However, he’ll still require rigorous training to capture Ganguly’s unique mannerisms, batting stance, and more.

During his visit to Kolkata back in February for a friendly game of cricket with Sourav Ganguly at the Eden Gardens, Ranbir Kapoor had said, “I think Dada is a living legend, not just in India, around the world. And a biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai. I think the makers are still writing the script."

As of now, Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high on the success of Dream Girl 2, where he reprises the role of Pooja from Dream Girl. The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, also features Ananya Panday, along with a talented ensemble cast including Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, and Abhishek Banerjee.