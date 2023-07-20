Not Ranveer Singh But Shah Rukh Khan Was Bhansali's 1st Choice for Khilji In Padmaavat?

Shah Rukh Khan has been creating a buzz for his upcoming Atlee directorial, Jawan. Last week, he released new posters for the film featuring his much-talked-about bald avatar. It is being said that SRK is playing a double role in the movie including an antagonist. Amid all this, fans are busy digging internet archives and sharing old clips of SRK on Reddit. In a video shared on Wednesday, the actor was seen speaking about why he didn’t play a certain negative character, which fans suspect was Ranveer Singh’s Khilji from Padmaavat.

In the video, Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra can be seen interviewing Shah Rukh after the release of his film Raees. Anupama praised the actor, saying that he made being a bootlegger so sexy that everyone wanted the “miya bhai ki daring, baniye ka dimaag". She then asked him if that concerned Shah Rukh, given his influence.

Shah Rukh replied, “It does, most certainly." He then revealed for the first time that there were some hit films that he had left because he had realized that he was playing a character based on someone real.

“There is no way I will not make him likeable," Shah Rukh said as the reason for rejecting these roles. He added, “I just feel that the person should not be liked. It’s not something that I should sell to the people."

Shah Rukh said, “I know I will make him attractive. I’m not showing off, but the way it was written, bad guys can be very attractive. I have a penchant for bad guys. I can make them attractive somehow."

The superstar added, “The extremely good guy and the extremely bad guy, both have something in common, that is obsessive. I think I understand that space as an actor or my upbringing. So I have let go of films."

Fans speculated that Shah Rukh was talking about rejecting the role of Khilji played by Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat. Expressing their relief, one person commented, “The outrage would have been 100x more if he was playing Khilji, I am glad he didn’t do it, at that time stones were pelted on his car while he was shooting for Raees."

Another Reddit user agreed with Shah Rukh and wrote, “I’m glad he didn’t do Khilji. With Ranveer people loved his performance but if it was Srk, people would have made Khilji a hero and glorified him because he played him. And someone like Khilji should never be glorified."