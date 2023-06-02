Not Rashmika Mandanna But This Actress Is Vijay Deverakonda's 'Favourite Girl'

Popular South actor Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following. There is no doubt that he is an internet sensation and his photo in no time grabs attention. Like recently he shared a photo with his favourite girl, and it’s not his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. Yes, you are reading it right.

Taking to social media, Deverakonda shared a photo that left fans intrigued and buzzing with speculation. The photo, posted by the actor, features him posing alongside the stunning and talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. With radiant smiles and undeniable chemistry, the duo looked great together. Alongside the photo, Deverakonda captioned, “My favourite girl forever." Well, the photo was first shared by Samantha herself on her social handle. The actor reshared on his Instagram stories.

Samantha shared the post with the caption, “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently stand by. What a year it has been!! @thedeverakonda.” Reportedly, Samantha and Vijay are shooting for a Kushi song in Turkey. However, not much details about their schedule are known.

In May his year, Samantha also penned down a moving note for Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday and called him her ‘favourite costar’. “Happy to release the Birthday CDP of my good friend and one of my most favourite costars #VijayDeverakonda Wishing and praying for your success because you truly deserve the best of everything," she wrote.

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, and Sachin Khedekar among others. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. Kushi is slated to release in cinemas on September 1. Kushi also marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Samantha. They previously worked together in the film Mahanati. Kushi is all set to hit theatres on September 1, 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.