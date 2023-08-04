Not Reena Roy, This Actress Was The First Choice For Jeetendra’s Aadmi Khilona Hai

Reena Roy, once a successful leading actress in Hindi cinema, was known for her charming onscreen presence. She took an early exit from Bollywood, with her last film appearance being in the film Refugee in 2000. Reena Roy left cinema in the mid-80s after getting married to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. She divorced Mohsin Khan after a decade and wanted to return to films. She got the chance in the 1993 movie Aadmi Khilona Hai. Through this film, she gained recognition in Bollywood. She won the hearts of the audience with her on-screen depiction of Jeetendra’s wife and Govinda’s sister-in-law. This however happened by fluke, as Reena Roy was not the first choice for Aadmi Khilona Hai. According to a report, director J Om Prakash had initially cast Dimple Kapadia for the film. Dimple had reportedly even shot for a few scenes, but it is said that Dimple’s demands soon went above the roof, forcing Om Prakash to reconsider the decision. Ultimately, differences caused Dimple to opt out of the film.

According to reports, when the pre-production work of the film began, Reena Roy had returned from Pakistan after divorcing her husband and wanted to be in films again. She asked her friend and colleague Jeetendra to help her. Jeetendra informed director Om Prakash and he decided to cast Reena Roy. Om Prakash had previously worked with Reena Roy and Jeetendra in films like Apanapan, Asha and Arpan. He did provide Reena Roy with a solid comeback, but she could not replicate the success of her earlier films. This was also the last time she appeared opposite Jeetendra.

Reena Roy later started appearing in TV dramas like Eena Meena Deeka, which was produced by her sister Barkha Roy. The sisters founded an acting school in 2004 after the serial came to an end.