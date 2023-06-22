Not Saif Ali Khan But This Actor Was First Choice For Ravan In Om Raut’s Adipurush

People have had high hopes for the recently released film Adipurush ever since the project was announced but with overwhelmingly negative reviews and poor word of mouth, the film has fallen like ninepins at the box office. Initially having a good opening, the film is now struggling to reach break-even. Among many aspects of the film that have received backlash, people are not too pleased with Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Ravan either. Right from the first teaser of the film, Saif’s look as Ravan faced backlash as many felt he looked like a barbaric invader rather than the king of Lanka.

After the release of Adipurush, people are of the opinion that Saif has downplayed many of Ravan’s qualities that set him apart and his histrionics did not go with the scholarly image of Ravan. While the whole team of the film is being put under a nationwide scanner, one person who has narrowly escaped the controversy is Ajay Devgn. And that is because Ajay Devgn was the first choice of director Om Raut to play the role of Ravan in the film.

Ajay Devgn had already tasted success at the hands of Om Raut with the director’s previous film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also starred Saif Ali Khan in the antagonist role. However, Ajay Devgn reportedly declined the role citing his busy schedule and Om then approached Saif Ali Khan, who was also associated with him through Tanhaji.

Since this news got out, many are of the opinion that Ajay Devgn would have performed better as Ravan than Saif Ali Khan. However, Ajay’s refusal to play the character turned out to be a blessing in disguise for him as Adipurush has been shrouded in multiple controversies. Lawsuits have been filed against the film in many places and Ajay Devgan has escaped all these controversies by steering clear of the film.