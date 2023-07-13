Not Salman Khan But Bhagyashree Was The Highest Paid In Maine Pyaar Kiya, Parvien Dastur Reveals

Actress Parvien Dastur, who played the role of Seema in the film Maine Pyaar Kiya, recently revealed that not superstar Salman Khan but Bhagyashree received the highest payment for her role as the female lead in the movie. Parvein claimed that Bhagyashree was paid Rs 1,50,000 for the film. Salman Khan had mentioned in an earlier interview that he was paid Rs 75,000 for the same movie.

“I was paid Rs 25,000 and Bhagyashree was the highest paid at that time. She got Rs 1,50,000 and we were all like ‘wow’," Parvien told Bollywood Thikana and then added, “Having said that, the production house of Rajshri never gave a lot of money to actors but our cheques always came to our house. We never had to ask for our money. They would never cheat you of your money. There are people in the industry who do not pay and I have worked with people where I was not paid."

The actress also spoke about amenities available for the shoot of the Sooraj Barjatya film and shared, “The set up was so decent. The makeup room, the food, we got everything that we asked for. Maybe they were not big paymasters but I was told that my pay was a princely sum because they used to pay Rs 1k or 2k."

For the unversed, Salman Khan previously told PTI, “My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in Taj hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun. Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later."

Maine Pyaar Kiya was released in 1989 and also starred Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl and Alok Nath among others.