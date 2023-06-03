Not Salman Khan But This Actor Was 1st Choice For Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya

Superstar Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry today. But there was a time when the actor himself struggled to get his break in the industry. According to reports, Salman went to Sooraj Barjatya and he was keen on doing the lead role in the 1989 hit movie Maine Pyar Kiya. However, the director was not fully convinced.

According to reports, veteran actor Yusuf Khan’s son, Faraaz Khan, was cast in this film instead of Salman Khan, who was struggling at that time. Before this film, Salman had only worked in supporting roles. But Faraaz rejected the offer for Maine Pyar Kiya, and then the offer went to Salman Khan.

Maine Pyar Kiya was Bhaijaan’s first film as a lead hero, and it proved to be a blockbuster. After this film, Salman Khan’s luck changed forever. He got a lot of film offers after this huge success.

As Faraaz Khan was making headlines for the superhit film Mehndi alongside Rani Mukerji. The 1998 film was written and helmed by Hamid Ali Khan. The movie received immense appreciation from the viewers.

Faraaz Khan disappeared from the film industry. Since 2008, he was inactive in both the film and television industries. As per reports, after a year of chest infections, he passed away on November 4, 2020, in Bangalore, at the age of 50, due to a neurological disorder.

Salman Khan was recently seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2023. Meanwhile, he is currently busy shooting for the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3. Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif will also play the lead roles in the movie.