Not Salman Khan But This Actor Was The First Choice For Prem In Hum Aapke Hai Kaun

The iconic 1994 Bollywood film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, continues to be cherished by audiences for its heartwarming story and unforgettable songs. The movie recently marked its 29th anniversary, a milestone that brings to light some surprising revelations about its casting and production.

One of the film’s most enduring elements is the captivating on-screen chemistry between the characters Prem (Salman Khan) and Nisha (Madhuri Dixit). While Salman Khan’s portrayal of Prem has left an indelible mark on Bollywood, it’s intriguing to note that he wasn’t the original choice for the role.

Aamir Khan, known for his dedication to perfectionism, was initially offered the role of Prem. Aamir Khan turned down the offer due to his lack of interest in the character. This decision paved the way for Salman Khan to step into the role that would later become iconic.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film’s journey to the silver screen was marked by meticulous planning and dedication. The script took two years to finalize, and the shooting, which occurred in Ooty, spanned an impressive four years. Interestingly, Hum Aapke Hain Koun was a remake of the 1982 film Nadiya Ke Paar, produced by Rajshri Productions. The original film featured Sachin, Sadhana Singh, Inder Thakur, and Mitali in lead roles.

The star-studded cast of the 1994 romantic drama included Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Satish Shah, and Dilip Joshi. The movie’s immense popularity led it to make history by becoming the first Bollywood film to gross over Rs 1 billion. It even earned a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Dilip Joshi, known for his role in the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared a heartwarming memory from the filming of Hum Aapke Hain Koun. In an interview with Rajshri Productions, he recounted the moment when he saw Madhuri Dixit in person for the first time. An ardent fan of Madhuri Dixit, Dilip Joshi described the excitement he felt upon working with her. He vividly remembered the anticipation and awe he experienced when he saw Madhuri Dixit descending the stairs in her cricket costume. This encounter remains etched in his memory as a surreal and special moment.

Switching gears to the present, Salman Khan, last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Tiger 3. The film features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali, Tiger 3 promises to be a treat for Salman Khan’s fans. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s recent release Laal Singh Chaddha faced challenges at the box office, and he is currently taking a break from acting in films.