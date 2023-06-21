Not Samantha Or Nayanathara, Trisha Krishnan Emerges Out As The Highest-Paid Actress In South

Actress Trisha Krishnan is making all the right noises with her role in Ponniyin Selvan. This film has garnered widespread attention and elevated her stardom to a pan-India level. As a result, Trisha’s career is expected to flourish once again.

Following her involvement in Ponniyin Selvan II, Trisha has reportedly signed or is in the process of signing projects that will fetch her a remuneration of INR 10 crore. A few other South Indian actresses are also earning such substantial amounts. Given Trisha’s popularity and fan base, many netizens view such high remuneration as a common occurrence now.

There are also reports suggesting that Samantha will receive INR 10 crore as remuneration for her role in the Citadel series. Similarly, Nayanthara is said to be demanding a remuneration of INR 10 crore per film. Nayanthara has established herself as a leading actress in recent years, thanks to her powerful roles focused on women and collaborations with top stars in the Tamil film industry. She is currently working on Atlee’s film Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Trisha Krishnan’s upcoming projects, including a Telugu film alongside Chiranjeevi and the potential involvement in a smaller project, a remake of the movie Bro Daddy, have generated buzz.

Furthermore, Trisha will reunite with Thalapathy Vijay after 15 years in the movie Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. She recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture on social media as she resumed shooting for the film in Kashmir.