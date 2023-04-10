Not Shah Rukh Khan But This Actor Was First Choice For Rahul Mehra’s Role In Darr

The 1993 film Darr, starring Shah Rukh Khan, was released way before he solidified his position in Bollywood as a romantic hero. At the time, cine buffs felt that it was risky for SRK to play a dark negative role but he was roped in to play Rahul Mehra’s role in Darr. But not many people know that this role was first offered to actor Sudesh Berry. Sudesh revealed the same in an interview with The Times of India. According to Sudesh, the producers of Darr wanted to rope him in for the character played by SRK but somehow he couldn’t do the film. Sudesh doesn’t regret not being part of the film and said that he is happy with the slow speed of his career. According to him, his attitude towards life is that of a tortoise while SRK ran as a rabbit in his career and achieved huge success. Sudesh said that he feels content with what he has got today.

For those who have not seen Darr, it revolves around the story of Kiran Awasthi (Juhi Chawla) who is engaged to Sunil (Sunny Deol), a successful young navy officer. However, things take an unfortunate turn when Rahul Mehra (Shah Rukh Khan), Kiran’s obsessive lover, starts making threatening calls to their house. How Kiran and Sunil get rid of Rahul forms the core theme of Darr. Directed by Yash Chopra, Darr was successful at the box office. According to the audience, it was SRK’s phenomenal performance as an actor and compelling direction which made the film a massive success.

Not only Sudesh but some other actors were also offered the role of Rahul Mehra but they backed out. As stated in the reports, Yash Chopra initially wanted Ajay Devgn to play it but at that time he was shooting for another film in Ooty. He never got back to Chopra. The director then offered the role to Aamir Khan but their collaboration couldn’t happen due to some creative differences. Reportedly, Aamir wanted some changes in the climax. However, Chopra was unwilling to agree with those things which led to Aamir’s exit from the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News