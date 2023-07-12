CHANGE LANGUAGE
Not Shankar But This Director To Shoot Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer? What We Know
Not Shankar But This Director To Shoot Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer? What We Know

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 14:35 IST

Hyderabad, India

Game Changer also features Kiara Advani.

Game Changer has been seeing a huge delay due to Shankar and Ram Charan being busy with their respective prior commitments.

The Shankar directorial Game Changer featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is one of the most awaited films. Even though the film has been on the floors for quite some, the fans are patiently waiting for an update from the makers. The film has been seeing a huge delay due to Shankar and Ram Charan being busy with their respective prior commitments at both professional and personal levels. Now there are reports which suggest that the makers of Game Changer have roped in another director to shoot a portion.

According to reports by FilmiBeat, the film has seen multiple delays and now director Sailesh Kolanu will shoot a portion of Game Changer. The film’s producer, Dil Raju reportedly wanted to release the film on its scheduled date which is set around the occasion of Sankranti 2024.

This report has left the fans worried and confused about whether Shankar is directing the film or not, as they were eager to witness the magic of Ram Charan and Shankar’s collaboration. Let us also clear out that Sailesh is reportedly supposed to shoot with the second unit and the main scenes in the film will be completed by Shankar himself.

In a report by India Today, Ram Charan will soon resume work after his paternal break. The actor is expected to essay the role of an IAS officer in the film. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara, the film also features Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Srikanth and Nassar in significant roles.

Apart from Game Changer, Shankar has another big release in the pipeline. The director is busy with Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 which is gearing up for its release in the next year. The director has been handling the shoot of the two big-budget films simultaneously.

On the other hand, Sailesh Kolanu has gained popularity with his HIT franchise featuring Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh. This project will be the first film outside the cop-based franchise.

first published:July 12, 2023, 14:35 IST
