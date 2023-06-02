Not Zeenat Aman But This Actress Was Dev Anand’s First Choice For Hare Rama Hare Krishna

The 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, directed by and starring Dev Anand was a smash hit when it was released and is considered a cult classic ahead of its time. The film delved into the hippy culture which was widespread in the 60s and introduced Indian audiences to the concept. The movie also gave Hindi cinema one of its boldest and most gorgeous actresses, Zeenat Aman. The movie follows a man’s quest to bring his long-lost sister home after they get separated in childhood. His search soon leads him to find that his sister has become a hippy.

While Dev Anand played the protagonist, his sister was played to perfection by Zeenat Aman, a newcomer who had won beauty pageants earlier. It is now almost impossible to imagine anyone other than Zeenat Aman in the iconic role but did you know that she was not Dev Anand’s first choice for Hare Rama Hare Krishna?

Dev Anand initially wanted to cast actress Zaheeda Hussain, who had found little success in films. When Dev Anand offered the role to Zaheeda, she turned it down because she did not want to play Dev Anand’s sister. She reportedly had a crush on Dev Anand and hence wanted to be cast as a romantic interest of Dev Anand in the film, a role that ultimately went to Mumtaz.

After she turned it down, Zeenat Aman accepted the role and it catapulted her to stardom. Zaheeda only appeared in a couple of unsuccessful films before retiring from the industry. However, she did get to play the romantic interest of Dev Anand later in the film Gambler.

The idea of making a film on hippie culture came to Dev Anand when he visited Kathmandu and met hippies there. Hare Rama Hare Krishna is also famous for classic songs like Dum Maaro Dum and Phoolon ka Taaro Ka.