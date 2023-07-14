Nothing Here, Just Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Creating Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently occupied with the promotion of their highly anticipated film Bawaal. This marks the first collaboration between the two actors under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. Recently, the duo was seen in Mumbai, actively engaging in promotional activities for their upcoming movie. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan made a stylish appearance as they stepped out of their vanity van to greet the paparazzi.

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a stunning white and pink floral bodycon dress. Complementing her outfit, she opted for pink gladiator sandals. With her wavy hair left open, the actress exuded a fresh summer vibe. Janhvi went for a minimal makeup look as she applied pink eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and pink nude lipstick.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan showcased his dapper style in a sleek all-black ensemble. Sporting a leather jacket over a white t-shirt, he paired it with stylish black jeans and matching black shoes, completing his trendy look. Watch the video here:

In a recent interview amidst the ongoing promotions, Varun Dhawan shared his experience working with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor revealed that he deliberately refrained from engaging in conversations with Janhvi Kapoor for the first month of the shoot.

Varun Dhawan expressed in his interview with Galatta Plus, “Initially, for at least the first month on set, I tried an experiment where I consciously limited my interactions with her. I wanted to avoid becoming friends instantly. I chose to be somewhat distant and aloof, focusing on communicating with everyone else except her. I believed that this approach might evoke something special in both of us during scenes that demanded such intensity."

The upcoming Bollywood film Bawaal is a collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. The story revolves around Ajay Dixit, a regular high school history teacher also known as Ajju bhaiya, who has gained local fame due to the false persona he has constructed. Unexpected circumstances force him to embark on a journey through Europe, tracing the trail of World War II and is compelled to bring along his newly-wed wife Nisha. The film will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.