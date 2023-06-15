CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Niharika KonidelaRanbir KapoorAdipurushAnimalVarun Tej
Home » Movies » This Pic Of Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi From Europe Is A Fan Favourite
1-MIN READ

This Pic Of Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi From Europe Is A Fan Favourite

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 14:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Varun and Lavanya exchanged rings on June 9.(Credits: Instagram)

Varun and Lavanya exchanged rings on June 9.(Credits: Instagram)

Soon after their engagement, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi jetted off for a Europe vacation.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi embarked on a new journey on June 9 as they exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. Soon after the event, the couple jetted off for a foreign vacation. Now, days later, in a joint post from Europe, Varun and Lavanya thanked their fans for the lovely wishes and also gave a glimpse into their holiday together.

Their latest Instagram entry shows Lavanya and Varun holding hands took a walk down a street. In the image, Varun Tej is dressed in a white T-shirt and black pants, while Lavanya opted for a black-and-white ensemble. In the caption, the couple wrote, " Thanks to each and everyone for the warm wishes!"

As soon as they uploaded the pictures, the comment section was filled with love and warm wishes. Niharika Konidela, sister of Varun Tej, also responded to the post using heart-eyed emoticons. Actress Shriya Saran wrote, “Congratulations guys. So happy." Celebrity Pooja Javeri and many others dropped compliments for the newly engaged couple.

Last week, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi shared a string of images from their engagement. The duo were seen laughing and flaunting their rings in pictures. The celebration was held at his father, Naga Babu’s Manikonda residence in Hyderabad, which was decorated with beautiful flowers in pastel hues. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Aravind were in attendance. Sharing a picture from the ceremony, Varun wrote, “Found my Lav."

RELATED NEWS

According to reports, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi first met while working together on the 2017 film Mister. Reportedly, the couple fell in love and started dating. However, they decided to remain tight-lipped about their relationship. Later, when the two actors were filming their second movie, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, the rumours about their romance intensified.

On the work front, Varun Tej will be seen opposite Manushi Chillar in an action film by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Lavanya Tripathi, on the other hand, made her OTT debut with the Telugu series Puli Meka.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
Tags:
  1. lavanya tripathi
  2. movies
  3. news18-discover
  4. varun tej
first published:June 15, 2023, 14:07 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 14:33 IST