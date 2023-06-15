This Pic Of Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi From Europe Is A Fan Favourite

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi embarked on a new journey on June 9 as they exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. Soon after the event, the couple jetted off for a foreign vacation. Now, days later, in a joint post from Europe, Varun and Lavanya thanked their fans for the lovely wishes and also gave a glimpse into their holiday together.

Their latest Instagram entry shows Lavanya and Varun holding hands took a walk down a street. In the image, Varun Tej is dressed in a white T-shirt and black pants, while Lavanya opted for a black-and-white ensemble. In the caption, the couple wrote, " Thanks to each and everyone for the warm wishes!"

As soon as they uploaded the pictures, the comment section was filled with love and warm wishes. Niharika Konidela, sister of Varun Tej, also responded to the post using heart-eyed emoticons. Actress Shriya Saran wrote, “Congratulations guys. So happy." Celebrity Pooja Javeri and many others dropped compliments for the newly engaged couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Last week, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi shared a string of images from their engagement. The duo were seen laughing and flaunting their rings in pictures. The celebration was held at his father, Naga Babu’s Manikonda residence in Hyderabad, which was decorated with beautiful flowers in pastel hues. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Aravind were in attendance. Sharing a picture from the ceremony, Varun wrote, “Found my Lav."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

According to reports, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi first met while working together on the 2017 film Mister. Reportedly, the couple fell in love and started dating. However, they decided to remain tight-lipped about their relationship. Later, when the two actors were filming their second movie, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, the rumours about their romance intensified.

On the work front, Varun Tej will be seen opposite Manushi Chillar in an action film by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Lavanya Tripathi, on the other hand, made her OTT debut with the Telugu series Puli Meka.