Nothing, Just Rashmi Gautam's Traditional Look Taking Internet By Storm Yet Again

Rashmi Gautam is one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry. She often manages to garner attention, be it with her authentic sartorial choices or with her stunning personality. The actress recently posted a few pictures which took social media by storm in a couple of minutes. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning an ethnic ensemble and we are sure you cannot take your eyes off her.

Check out the pictures here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmi Gautam (@rashmigautam)

This time Rashmi Gautam rounded off her look with contoured cheeks, perfectly drawn eyebrows, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes and a shade of nude lipstick. Her gorgeous poses and wavy open hair made the audience spellbound. Be it a traditional ensemble or a western outfit, the actress knows how to ace both looks.

Several social media users have showered the actress with compliments and praise. One user wrote, “Black outfit and your smile." Another user commented, “Angel in Black." A third user commented, “Looking gorgeous." One user also wrote, “Pretty."

Not so long ago, the actress dropped a picture in a shimmery black dress and captivated the attention of her fans. The actress never misses an opportunity to slay be it on-screen or behind the curtains.

On the work front, the actress is best known for Bomma Blockbuster and Prasthanam. She has also acted in films like Thanu Vachenanta, Charuseela, Antham, Sivaranjani and Next Nuvve, amongst others. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films including Bholaa Shankar and Trishanku.

Rashmi Gautam started her acting journey with the 2002 Telugu movie Holi. While she remained unnoticed for most of her roles earlier, Rashmi got her break as the lead actress in the 2011 Tamil movie Kandaen, which turned out to be a success at the box office.

In 2012, the actress gave her first performance in a Bollywood movie Login. Meanwhile, she made her debut in the Kannada cinema with Guru. Besides this, Rashmi Gautam also amassed a huge fan base for anchoring prowess. So far, she has hosted several shows and is best known for her work as the host of the Telugu comedy shows Jabardasth and Extra Jabardasth.

Read all the Latest Movies News here