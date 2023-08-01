Nothing To See Here, Just Selena Gomez And Her Galpals Having A Good Time On Bachelorette

Selena Gomez has been making the most of her time recently, spending quality moments with her close friends and family. Among them is her best friend, Connar Franklin, who is soon getting married. Over the past few days, Selena has been joining her friend for various fun activities, from relaxing on a yacht to spending a night together and attending the pre-wedding functions. Recently, the singer, along with the bride-to-be and their girl gang headed out for a special dinner together. The singer took to social media to share pictures from the restaurant and penned a heartfelt message for her dear friend.

Selena wrote, “My sweet girl Connar Franklin I’m so proud to know you. So happy to spend a weekend celebrating the future with all these amazing women.”

Though the exact duration of their friendship remains unknown, in 2019, Selena Gomez went the extra mile to celebrate Connar Franklin’s 22nd birthday, by hosting a special birthday party in her honour. Additionally, Connar has appeared in Selena’s cooking show, Selena + Chef. They have also enjoyed multiple vacations together.

Connar is all set to tie the knot with social media star Aaron Carpenter. Their love story began four years ago when they first met on New Year’s Eve in 2017. The couple has shared countless beautiful memories, and in January this year, Aaron took a significant step by proposing to Connar.

Selena Gomez made the most of the weekend as she joined her friends for a bachelorette celebration aboard a luxurious yacht. The pop star’s weekend was fabulous as she shared pictures from the day. She enjoyed the time while donning a pink bikini and her Instagram posts quickly became the talk of the town.

Earlier, Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday in style with a glamorous Barbie-themed party. She looked stunning in a pink dress. She paired her outfit with a pink shoulder purse, pearl choker and bracelet. All guests were dressed in fun and fashionable Barbie-themed ensembles, making it a memorable birthday bash.

Selena Gomez will be seen in the upcoming season 3 of the hit mystery comedy series Only Murders in the Building. The talented actress will be sharing the screen with Steve Martin and Martin Short once again. The highly anticipated season is set to premiere on August 8, 2023, and promises to deliver more laughter and mysteries.