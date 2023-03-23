NTR 30: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor Film Has a Special Connection With RRR and Baahubali; Find Out

The much-awaited launch of Tollywood Superstar NTR and director Koratal Shiva’s combo movie NTR30 happened on March 23 in Hyderabad where Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor attracted many during the Puja function. RRR fame SS Rajamouli clapped for the first shot against NTR, Jahnvi Kapoor, and KGF fame Prashant Neel switched on the camera. Actors Prakash Raj, and Srikanth, editor Srikar Prasad, producer Dil Raju, NTR’s brother Kalyan Ram and music director Anirudh graced the occasion.

NTR is going to appear in a powerful lead role with Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor to play his lady love in Koratal Shiva’s upcoming directorial movie. The first look of Jahnvi Kapoor in the movie released on the social media platforms by the makers has gone viral and fans of NTR cheered about her appearance beside their matinee idol in the movie. According to the insiders, the action sequences in the movie with NTR will create goosebumps for the fans while watching it on the silver screen which is scheduled to release worldwide on April 5, 2024.

According to reliable sources, the regular shooting of the movie will start from March 30 and a huge set under the supervision of famous art director Sabu Cyril has been erected in the outskirts of Hyderabad where popular action choreography duo Ram-Laxman is going to compose action sequences in the set which become center of attraction to the movie. For the unversed, Sabu Cyril is the magic man behind the sets of RRR and Baahubali 1 and 2.

Apart from Hyderabad, the shooting of the movie will take place at the sets erected in Visakhapatnam and Goa. While Anirudh Ravichandran has been composing the music and Ratnavelu is the director of photography for the movie which will be produced under the banner of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts where Mikkileneni Sudhakar become a producer with this movie.

