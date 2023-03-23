Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s film, dubbed as NTR 30, was launched on Thursday in all its glory. The film, which marks Tarak’s first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor and the actress’s first Telugu film, was launched by Tarak’s friend and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The RRR helmer was joined by KGF 2 director Prashant Neel at the event. The team came together for a special puja as well.

Videos from the event are going viral, showing Rajamouli performing the first clap of the film and Tarak giving the filmmaker a warm hug in return. Meanwhile, Janhvi joined the duo on stage. The actress channelled her South Indian roots by opting for a gorgeous green traditional saree for the occasion.

NTR 30’s director Koratala Siva, who was reuniting with Tarak for the film, spoke with the media gathered for the event. “The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It’s a very emotional story about how we live in a world that has more monsters than humans," he said. Also present at the event was music director Anirudh, and the producers.

Watch the videos below:

#NTR30 Story Line: Film set in a forgotten land of coastal India. Men in this land don't fear God, don't fear Death but what do they fear for? pic.twitter.com/lVewmaPaqg— Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) March 23, 2023

Janhvi had recently opened up about the project. At the India Today Conclave, Janhvi said, “Literally counting down the days (to the film’s shoot). I message the director (Koratala Siva) every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life.” She added that she ‘manifested’ the project.

“I prayed every day for it. In every interview, I used to say that I want to work with NTR sir. This film might be the first time this (approach) worked for me. I do believe that what you put in the universe is what you attract. I have learnt to be always positive and do your work. That is the moral of the story,” she added.

