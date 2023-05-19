NTR 30 Title: RRR Star's Film Named Devara, Tarak Holds Blood-Wrapped Sword in FIRST Poster

NTR 30’s titled has been revealed. On Friday, the RRR star took to his social media handles and shared the first poster of his upcoming movie. It reveals that the film is titled ‘Devara’ and will hit theatres on April 5, 2024. The poster shows Jr NTR holding a blood-wrapped sword in what looks like a sea shore. He keeps a stern expression on his face as he sports an all-black outfit. Several dead bodies can also be seen lying around Jr NTR.

The first look has left fans super exited for the movie. Soon after the poster was shared online, fans declared that the film will surely be a ‘blockbuster’.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. With the promise of a visual extravaganza, NTR 30 is sure to be an intense and thrilling venture. However, not much details about the film’s plot are known as of now.

The fans have been demanding updates on the NTR 30 for a long time now. Recently, the actor also requested his fans to be patient and revealed that it puts a lot of pressure which is not healthy. “Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker,” he said during Amigos’s pre-release event in February this year.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR also has NTR 31 in his pipeline. Director Prashanth Neel who is currently working on Prabhas’ Salaar, will soon shift his focus to Jr NTR’s film. Considering the success of Prashanth Neel’s KGF franchise, fans are now eagerly waiting for him to join hands with JR NTR.