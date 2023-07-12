NTR to Nani, These Actors Saw Their Movies Releasing The Same Day

In today’s entertainment industry, it is a rarity to witness movies of superstars released in close succession. The gap between their releases often spans several years or even decades. However, Telugu cinema stands out for its unique approach. Even as the industry produces Pan-India movies and garners recognition at prestigious award ceremonies like the Oscars, it wasn’t long ago when Telugu actors delighted their fans by appearing in different films on the same day—an extraordinary achievement.

This remarkable trend began with NTR on May 5, 1961, when he starred in two movies titled Sathi Sulochana and Marriage Call. Seven years later, in 1968, Shobhan Babu graced the screens with Lakshmi Nivasam and Panthalu Pattimpulu on July 19. Continuing this tradition, Telugu veteran actor Chiranjeevi thrilled his fans with two movies on September 19, 1980. He appeared in Kaali, directed by I.V. Sashi, and Thatayya Prema Leelalu, directed by B.V. Prasad.

The mega superstar didn’t stop there. Chiranjeevi repeated this record on October 1, 1982, once again releasing two films on the same day after a two-year gap. His fans were ecstatic as they enjoyed Tingurangadu and Patnam Vachina Pativratalu. In that same year, Krishna starred in two films, Iddaru Dongalu and Yuddham, both released on the first day of 1984.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, the legendary actor in Indian cinema, accomplished this feat in 1993 with his films Nippu Ravva and Bangaru Bullodu, both released on September 3.

After nearly a decade, Telugu superstar Nani etched his name in the list of actors with two simultaneous releases. On March 21, 2015, he achieved this milestone with Janda Pai Kapiraju, directed by Samuthirakani, and Yevade Subramaniam, directed by Nag Ashwin.

Lastly, Nidhhi Agerwal starred in the movie Bhoomi, released on January 14, 2021, sharing the date with her other film Eeswaran.