Nushrratt And Sreenivas Deliver Powerful Performance In Patna As They Promote Chatrapathi

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sreenivas Bellamkonda are very busy these days in the promotion of their upcoming next Chatrapathi. The film is all set to release on May 12. Recently, the makers released the second song titled Window Taley and it received a good response. Today, the lead actors were seen promoting their film in Patna, Bihar.

They delivered a powerful performance on the song Window Taley. Nushrratt was looking pretty in a simple light yellow colour outfit and Sreenivas opted for a white colour printed tee paired with jeans. The audience was also seen enjoying their performance. Sharing the song on her Instagram handle, the actress has written, “Just get up and don’t miss the chance to dance as the next amazing song #WindowTaley from the upcoming movie Chatrapathi is out now! Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak. #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May 2023. To note, the film is an official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the trailer of ‘Chatrapathi’ gives audiences a sneak-peak into the high-octane action and heavy dose of entertainment in store. Telugu superstar Sreenivas Bellamkonda is making his Bollywood debut in the film. Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences. I am so humbled to be here in the city of Indore and promote the film. The audience and fan love has been overwhelming”

On the work front, Nushrratt was last seen in Ramsetu with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film was released last year during Diwali and received a positive response from the fans.

