Nushrratt Bharucha's Akelli To Clash With Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2? What We Know

When the female lead of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 was announced, fans of Nushrratt Bharucha were surprised to see her replaced by Ananya Pandey. They took to social media to express that they wanted to watch Nushrratt opposite Ayushmann again. In an interesting turn of events, Nushrratt’s upcoming film Akelli’s release date has been moved ahead to August 25 this year, resulting it to clash with Dream Girl 2.

Akelli is a suspense-drama, based on the true story of a girl who gets trapped in a war-torn area, with no choice but to strive for her freedom. The film will mark Pranay Meshram’s directorial debut. The film was originally slated to release on August 18. However, it will now clash with the sequel of Nushrratt’s Dream Girl.

Makers of the film announced the new release date on Instagram on Friday. The captioned the post, “AKELLI - Her survival echoes louder than the chaos around her. The tale of survival has a new date, 25th August!"

Talking about being replaced by Ananya Pandey in Dream Girl 2, Mid Day quoted Nushrratt as saying, “You’ll have to ask the makers of the film that question. I really didn’t have the heart to ask them, ‘Why did you not take me?’ I couldn’t. I just said, okay, they didn’t ask me, it’s okay. As I said, I’ve become very accepting. It applies to all aspects. I’ve accepted, so no stress."

The film is produced by Ninad Vaidya, Nitin Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Shashant Shah and Vicky Sidana. It also features Rajesh Jais, Amir Boutrous and Tsahi Halevi. Amir Boutrous is a British actor, best known for playing Jamal in the 2019 live-action Aladin and President Nasser in the hit television series The Crown. Tsahi Halevi is an Israeli actor and musician, best known for playing Naor in the television series Fauda and Razi in Bethlehem.

Meanwhile, Balaji Motion Pictures has produced Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial venture Dream Girl 2. The cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee and Annu Kapoor among others.