Nusshhrat Bharuccha On Not Being A Part Of Dream Girl 2, 'I Really Didn't Have The Heart To Ask Them'

Fans of the superhit Bollywood movie Dream Girl have been eagerly awaiting the release of its sequel, Dream Girl 2. The buzz around the movie is only growing stronger. While Dream Girl was a huge hit at the box office, the audience loved Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharrucha palpable chemistry. However, the upcoming sequel has Ananya Panday instead of Nusshratt. During a recent interview, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress expressed that she didn’t had the heart to ask the makers why she wasn’t roped in the second part.

In an interview with ETimes, when the Chatrapathi actress was asked about the same, Nusshhrat answered, “You’ll have to ask the makers of the film that question. I really didn’t have the heart to ask them, ‘why did you not take me?’ I couldn’t. I just said, okay, they didn’t ask me, it’s okay. As I said, I’ve become very accepting. It applies to all aspects. I’ve accepted, so no stress."

Only last month, Nusshhrat told the same portal, “When you’ve done a film, which has been well received, you do get connected with it. Dream Girl is always going to have a special connection. Also because Ayushmann was genuinely a delight to work with, and he’s someone whom I honestly call my closest friend from the movies business. He was the only person who called to check on me when I had fallen sick and had vertigo.“

She had added, “My director Raaj Shaandilyaa, with whom I also did Janhit Mein Jaari, is also very close to my heart. So for me the whole set up and the whole team is special. Of course it was disheartening to not be part of their second journey. But having said that, I wish the best to the film and I’m going to be cheering for them, watching the first day first show and hoping the film does more than 200-300 crores.”

The promotional videos for Dream Girl 2 have been successful in building hype and anticipation for the film, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Dream Girl 2 promises to be a rib-tickling and entertaining film, and the chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is sure to set the screen on fire. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises to be a laugh riot. It will hit theatres on July 7 this year.