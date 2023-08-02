Nyayam Kavali To Muta Mestri, Check Hits Given By Chiranjeevi and Kodandarami Reddy

Kodandarami Reddy and Chiranjeevi form one of the most renowned actor-director pairings in the Telugu cinema industry. Their peak period of success was during the 1980s and 1990s. Out of the 23 films they collaborated on, a majority were box office hits, while a few were considered average or flops. Let us take a look at some of the hit films given by Kodandarami Reddy and Chiranjeevi:

1. Nyayam Kavali (1981)

Kodandarami Reddy’s love drama movie Nyayam Kavali, featuring Chiranjeevi, Sarada, Jaggayya, Allu Ramalingaiah and Chatla Sriramulu, was well-received at the box office. Critics also gave the film positive reviews.

2. Kirayi Rowdylu (1981)

Their second major success, Kirayi Rowdylu (1981), was the romantic action film Kirayi Rowdylu, directed by A Kodandarami. The cast included Mohan Babu, Raadhika, Rao Gopal Rao and Prabhakar Reddy.

3. Abhilasha (1983)

The central plot of the 1983 thriller Abhilasha revolved around the abolition of Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The movie was well received by the public and achieved financial success upon its release.

4. Khaidi (1983)

Chiranjeevi’s next collaboration with Kodandarami Reddy was the action film Khaidi (1983) and it elevated him to become one of the industry’s top performers. The movie, their sixth collaboration, broke many records in Telugu cinema and reportedly grossed Rs 18 crore worldwide.

5. Goonda (1984)

Both critics and viewers praised the 1984 action film Goonda. The cast and crew included Radha, Kaikala and Rao Gopal Rao, with Midha Rama Rao as the film’s producer.

6. Challenge (1984)

The action-thriller Challenge, starring Chiranjeevi, Suhasini and Rao Gopal Rao, became a box-office success due to its intriguing plot that captivated the audience.

7. Donga (1985)

Produced by Vijayalakshmi Art Pictures, Donga featured Chiranjeevi, Radha and Allu Ramalingaiah. The film was later dubbed in Tamil and named Kolai Karan.

8. Rakshasudu (1986)

Rakshasudu, a romantic action comedy produced by Creative Commercial Banner, reportedly collected Rs 40 crore worldwide and received a warm reception from the audience.

9. Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu (1989)

Starring Chiranjeevi, Vanisri, Vijayshanti and Rao Gopal Rao, Kodandarami Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s next film together Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu was a commercially successful Telugu film in India. It was produced by Allu Aravind.

10. Muta Mestri (1992)

The last on the list of films by Kodandarami Reddy and Chiranjeevi is the action drama Muta Mestri. It featured Chiranjeevi, Roja, Meena, Sharat Saxena and others in the cast.