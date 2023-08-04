CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nitin DesaiOMG 2BlackPink JisooKylie JennerGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Nysa Devgan Dazzles In Sexy Strapless Dress As She Poses With Orry, Vedant Mahajan; Pic Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Nysa Devgan Dazzles In Sexy Strapless Dress As She Poses With Orry, Vedant Mahajan; Pic Goes Viral

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 10:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Nysa Devgan, Orry and Vedant Mahajan party the night away.

Nysa Devgan, Orry and Vedant Mahajan party the night away.

Nysa is the daughter of Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Nysa and Orry are close friends. Orry was earlier rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, has once again set tongues wagging as the star kid’s photo with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Vedant Mahajan is going viral on social media. Recently, Nysa attended a party along with Orry and Vedant.

Vedant took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their ultra-cool party. Nysa looked sensational in a fiery red hot dress as she posed with her close friends. Interestingly, Nysa and Vedant have often grabbed headlines for their alleged closeness. Vedant belongs to the event curation industry. Orry, on the other hand, was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor for the longest time.

Recently, Orry shared a series of snaps of himself from London. But it was Orry’s caption that grabbed many eyeballs. He wrote, “Don’t leave me now, baby I am trying." In the first picture, Orry shared a mirror selfie of himself with a girl whose face was revealed partially. In the second picture, he gets his hair done while Nysa is seen standing beside him, taking the mirror photo. She, however, covered her face with a red camera.

As soon as Orry shared the post, his friends and followers rushed to the comment section. Actress Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Gtg sorry." On the other hand, Nysa cheekily wrote, “Who could leave you?"

While Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood, she is often subjected to trolling for being in public eye. Kajol recently praised her daughter for handling the paparazzi with grace.

“I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience," Kajol told NDTV. “She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We both were alone and were not travelling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting, this scared her and she started crying. I just carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job."

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. nysa devgan
  2. bollywood
first published:August 04, 2023, 10:29 IST
last updated:August 04, 2023, 10:29 IST