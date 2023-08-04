Nysa Devgan Dazzles In Sexy Strapless Dress As She Poses With Orry, Vedant Mahajan; Pic Goes Viral

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, has once again set tongues wagging as the star kid’s photo with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Vedant Mahajan is going viral on social media. Recently, Nysa attended a party along with Orry and Vedant.

Vedant took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their ultra-cool party. Nysa looked sensational in a fiery red hot dress as she posed with her close friends. Interestingly, Nysa and Vedant have often grabbed headlines for their alleged closeness. Vedant belongs to the event curation industry. Orry, on the other hand, was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor for the longest time.

Recently, Orry shared a series of snaps of himself from London. But it was Orry’s caption that grabbed many eyeballs. He wrote, “Don’t leave me now, baby I am trying." In the first picture, Orry shared a mirror selfie of himself with a girl whose face was revealed partially. In the second picture, he gets his hair done while Nysa is seen standing beside him, taking the mirror photo. She, however, covered her face with a red camera.

As soon as Orry shared the post, his friends and followers rushed to the comment section. Actress Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Gtg sorry." On the other hand, Nysa cheekily wrote, “Who could leave you?"

While Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood, she is often subjected to trolling for being in public eye. Kajol recently praised her daughter for handling the paparazzi with grace.

“I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience," Kajol told NDTV. “She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We both were alone and were not travelling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting, this scared her and she started crying. I just carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job."