Nysa Devgan Enjoys Beyonce’s Renaissance Concert With Kanika Kapoor, Orry; Pics

Beyonce continues to reign on the world with her Renaissance Tour and Bollywood diva Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is all in for the fun. The youngster chose to spend her weekend attending Beyonce’s London concert alongside her friends including Orhan Awatramani, who often gets dubbed every starkid’s BFF. Joining the bandwagon was also Indian music sensation and Baby Doll songstress Kanika Kapoor. A barrage of elated photos of the group enjoying the concert night has sent social media abuzz.

For the musical outing, Nysa chose a stylish yet comfy look in a grey crop top with a glitzy touch added by a sequential skirt. With sleek hair left open, she went for basic makeup with a pink hat. In one photo she was seen entering the concert venue, another features her funny look alongside a friend.

A couple of happy group stills of Nysa posing beside Kanika Kapoor and Orry indicated that the starkid had a gala time.

Elsewhere, Orry shared glimpses of Beyonce taking over the stage with her melodious rendition of If I Were A Boy and Halo. A special mention was also given to the moment when the global music icon brought her daughter Blue Ivy Carter onto the stage.

Notably, just a week ago “proud” mom Beyonce also gave a special shoutout to her 11-year-old on Instagram. Just like the London concert, Blue was brought out on the stage during the Paris concert. She was a part of the choreography during two numbers My Power and Black Parade. Blue donned silver sunglasses matched with a sparkly turtleneck top and baggy pants twinning with her mother. In the post, Beyonce included on-stage videos of Blue grooving with backup dancers. “My beautiful firstborn. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel," she captioned the post.

Besides Nysa, Citadel fame Priyanka Chopra was also at the concert with her mother Madhu. In an Instagram photo dump, the actress gave fans a visual treat of her fun inside glimpses. “I dream it, I work hard. I grind ’til I own it, I twirl on them haters - Beyoncé. Damn! What a woman and what a night. Blue was amazing. Thank you JayZ and Queen Beyonce for the incredible hospitality,” said Priyanka Chopra while sharing the post.

Beyonce kicked off her Renaissance World Tour on May 10 in Sweden. The musical venture will continue throughout Europe before coming to an end in New Orleans on September 27.