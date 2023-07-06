CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Nysa Devgan's Rumoured Boyfriend Orry Says 'Don't Leave Me Now, Baby...'; Kajol's Daughter Replies
1-MIN READ

Nysa Devgan's Rumoured Boyfriend Orry Says 'Don't Leave Me Now, Baby...'; Kajol's Daughter Replies

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 08:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry are often spotted together at parties in and around Mumbai.

Nysa is the daughter of Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Nysa and Orry are close friends. Orry was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor.

Nysa is the daughter of Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Nysa and Orry are close friends. Orry was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, has once again set tongues wagging as the star kid’s mushy comment on Orhan Awatramani aka Orry’s latest Instagram post is going viral. Recently, Orry shared a series of snaps of himself from London. But it was Orry’s caption that grabbed many eyeballs. He wrote, “Don’t leave me now, baby I am trying."

In the first picture, Orry shared a mirror selfie of himself with a girl whose face was revealed partially. In the second picture, he gets his hair done while Nysa is seen standing beside him, taking the mirror photo. She, however, covered her face with a red camera.

As soon as Orry shared the post, his friends and followers rushed to the comment section. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was earlier rumoured to be dating Orry, commented, “Gtg sorry." On the other hand, Nysa cheekily wrote, “Who could leave you?"

Nysa also spent the last New Year and Christmas with Orry. She attended various parties on the occasions along with Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Vedant Mahajan.

While Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood, she is often subjected to trolling for being in public eye. Kajol recently praised her daughter for handling the paparazzi with grace.

“I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience," Kajol told NDTV. “She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We both were alone and were not travelling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting, this scared her and she started crying. I just carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job."

