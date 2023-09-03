Nysa Devgn Parties With BFF Orry, Slips Into Crop Top and Shorts To Beat The Heat; Watch

Nysa Devgn is yet to make her Bollywood debut but still she enjoys a huge fan following. The star kid is always making to the news whenever she steps out. Her pictures often go viral on social media. And this time she has managed it. Nysa was spotted on Sunday with her best friend Orhan Awatramani in the city. She was looking chic in comfy casuals.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Nysa wearing a blue colour crop top and denim short jeans. She was looking serious when stepping out of the restaurant. The star kid was not ready for the camera and straight headed towards her car. Fans were seen dropping heart emojis in the comment section. Nysa Devgn often gets spotted with Orhan Awatramani. Both are very good friends.

Watch the video here:

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Kajol shared a glimpse into her special relationship with her daughter during a candid conversation. Kajol revealed, " One day I told her, I really hope and pray that you have a daughter like yourself. And my daughter’s answer to this was, ‘No, I am having sons because I don’t think I can handle a daughter like me.’ And I was like, ‘Well you know Nysa, now you know.” This left everyone in a laugh.

A few days ago, in an interview with NDTV, Kajol also said, “I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience. She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We both were alone and were not travelling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting, this scared her and she started crying. I just carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job.”