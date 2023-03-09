Nysa Devgn Raises Heat in Smoking Red Hot Look and We Are Calling the Fire Brigade; See Pics

Can we blame the sudden rise in temperature this afternoon on Nysa Devgn? Why not! She’s setting Instagram on fire with her new shoot and we cannot help but reach for the hand fans. Nysa, who is the daughter of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn, was seen posing in a red hot lehenga by Anita Dongre and letting her hair down in pictures shared by celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra and we are head over heels for her.

Looking absolutely gorgeous in the piece, Nysa was seen sticking numerous poses in a photo shoot. While we couldn’t take our eyes off the diva, several social media users found similarities between her and her mother Kajol.

“She is looking like. Her mom here," a social media user wrote. “So much like kajol.. stunning girl," added another user. “SHE’S ON FIRE 🔥❤️JUST LIKE HER MOMMY," added a third user.

A few also said they were ready for her Bollywood debut. “Please support her for doing movies," a user wrote. “I have feelings she will be more better in acting among all these new comers," added another.

Last year, speaking with Hindustan Times, Ajay confessed Nysa has not chosen a career she wants to pursue. “She is just a teenager. She hasn’t told Kajol or me what her final career choice would be. As of now, she is studying overseas. If she decides to pursue a career in the film industry, it will be her choice. As parents, we will always support her,” he said. Speaking with India Today in December last year, Kajol said, “(Nysa) has no plans to act as of now. She is currently studying and having fun”.

Nysa often makes headlines for her pictures with her friends Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Orhan Awatramani.

