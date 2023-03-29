Following the success of RRR, Jr NTR is now working on his next film tentatively titled NTR 30, being directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor will also feature as the lead in the film which marks her debut in the South cinema industry. This has increased the excitement surrounding it. Now the fans will be even more excited on learning that Obi-Wan Kenobi VFX supervisor Brad Minnich has joined the team of NTR 30. Obi-Wan Kenobi is a 2022 TV mini-series. According to the latest news, Brad Minnich will be the VFX supervisor for key action sequences in the film. He has also previously worked on Aquaman. NTR Arts confirmed the same on Twitter and wrote, “Brad Minnich will be the VFX supervisor for crucial sequences in NTR 30 Get ready for a stunning visual treat on the Big Screens. NTR 30 Begins.”

NTR Arts earlier tweeted that renowned action-producer Kenny Bates has joined the team of NTR 30 and is choreographing major action sequences. Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been cast as the leading lady opposite Jr NTR in NTR 30, has been paid Rs 4 crore for the project, as per reports. On her birthday, the actress’ first look poster was released. Take a look:

Jr NTR was most recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which became a worldwide sensation. Ram Charan played the parallel lead in the film. In addition to NTR 30, the actor will next collaborate with Prashanth Neel on NTR 31. According to media reports, Aamir Khan has been cast as the antagonist in NTR 31, but no official announcement has been made by the producers. The director of KGF revealed that the film is his dream project and its production is set to begin in April 2023.

Jr NTR previously collaborated with Koratala Siva on Janatha Garage.

Read all the Latest Movies News here