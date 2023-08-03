October 2000 Saw 4 Films Of 4 Stars And This One With 6 Debutants Was The Clear Winner

October 2000 witnessed the release of four films at the box office starring the most sought-after actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Govinda and Suniel Shetty. These films were Mohabbatein, Mission Kashmir, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai and Aaghaaz. Mohabbatein was released on October 27, 2000, and proved to be the biggest box-office success among these films.

As per reports, this film was produced on a budget of Rs 13 crore and it received a box-office collection of Rs 90 crore. Mohabbatein is remembered for its melodious music and feel-good college romance moments. It was also the debut of six fresh faces in the entertainment industry- Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Shergill, Kim Sharma, Shamita Shetty and Preeti Jhangiani.

On the other hand, Mission Kashmir was released on October 27, 2000, and was the third biggest box-office grosser. An action drama film, this film’s total collection was Rs 43.3 crore. The film boasted a talented star cast starring Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and others.

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai was released on October 14, 2000, and was a box-office disaster. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, this film starred Govinda, Sonali Bendre, Rinke Khanna, Milind Gunaji and others. The audience failed to connect with the lacklustre comedy of this film. The film was the remake of the Marathi film Ek Jeev Sadashiv and the Kannada film Bangaarada Panjara.

Suniel Shetty starrer Aaghaaz was the remake of Kannada film Sivayya. Yogesh Ishwar directed the film which revolved around an honest man Govind. His life takes a drastic turn when he ends up making an enemy in a ruthless mafia gang. This happens after he saves a girl from being molested by them. How he manages the subsequent situations forms the core theme of this film. Aaghaaz received mixed reviews and failed to receive a brilliant response like Mohabbatein and Mission Kashmir.