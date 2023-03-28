Ruchismita Guru, an aspiring singer and actress from Odisha, was found dead on Sunday under mysterious circumstances. According to local media, Ruchimita’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside her uncle’s house in the Balangir district. The singer hailed from the Sonepur district and used to live in the Talpali area of Balangir Town along with her family.

The family informed the local police about the tragic incident. Her body was sent to the hospital for postmortem. Reportedly, the police are waiting for the autopsy report.

As per the local media reports, Ruchismita’s mother has claimed that she had an altercation with her daughter over the preparation of aloo paratha. Her mother also shared that Ruchismita had earlier attempted suicide as well.

The Balangir Police is currently questioning the family regarding her mysterious death. The primary investigation is currently underway. The police are also investigating the reason which prompted Ruchismita to take such an extreme step or if there’s any foul play associated with this incident.

Reportedly, the locals have also asserted that there was a family conflict going on over the singer’s alleged relationship with a young man. There is no confirmation regarding this.

The last post of Ruchismita on Instagram was a lip-sync video, in which she acts like a pro with her expression. She wrote in the caption of the video, “marigala para,” with multiple laughing emojis. Fans are heartbroken by the news and have flooded the clip’s comments section “RIP”. “Nobody imagined you gave a hint for that. R.I.P,” wrote one of the users.

Ruchismita has appeared in several Odia album songs. She was visiting her uncle’s house at Sudpada for a short vacation from her work.

