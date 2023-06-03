Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan Expresses Grief, Jr JTR Calls It 'Tragic'

On Saturday, a horrific train accident took place in Odisha’s Balasore. Nearly 238 people were killed and 900 were injured in the same. It was a three-train collision. The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. Bollywood actor Salman Khan has now expressed his concern and sent his prayers to the victims.

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident.— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident."

Jr NTR also expressed his grief over the tragic incident. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time."

Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 3, 2023

Manoj Bajpayee also called the incident, ‘So so horrific! So Tragic!’

So so horrific! So Tragic! https://t.co/ltW3PvoH3o— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 3, 2023

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was also upset over the incident. “Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved in this age and time? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti," he tweeted.

Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved in this age and time? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti. https://t.co/6qa5AYufOV— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 3, 2023

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Railways Minister, on Saturday arrived at the accident site in Balasore, Odisha, to assess the situation and provide assurance of a thorough investigation into the mishap. So far 288 people have lost their lives in the accident.

According to news agency ANI, Vaishnaw stated: “We will conduct a comprehensive high-level inquiry, and an independent investigation will be carried out by the rail safety commissioner."

Odisha’s chief secretary, Pradeep Jena, confirmed on Saturday that the collision between a passenger train and a freight train in Balasore district resulted in a tragic loss of at least 233 lives and left 900 individuals injured.

Late last night, a significant incident occurred when 10-12 coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed and collided with an adjacent track, obstructing the path of another train traveling from Yeswanthpur to Howrah near Balasore in Odisha. Vaishnaw also ordered a high-level probe into the derailment on Friday night.