Old Pics Of Surya's Foreign Vacation With Family Viral Again; Internet Reacts

Tamil cinema’s power couple, Suriya and Jyothika, along with their children Diya and Dev, went on a vacation in July and their picturesque journey continues to attract the attention of the fans as photos from their adventure resurface on the internet. The family’s globe-trotting odyssey took them to exotic destinations such as the Faroe Islands and Copenhagen, where they embarked on unforgettable adventures and created cherished memories.

In the viral photos, the foursome is seen amid stunning backdrops, posing gracefully for the camera as they explore the beauty of Europe. Their vacation served as a much-needed escape from their busy lives and offered moments of togetherness and relaxation.

Jyothika shared a delightful video montage from their European escapade on her social media, offering a glimpse into the joyful moments they shared as a family. Her caption encapsulated the essence of their journey, proclaiming, “Travel not to escape life. But for life not to escape us!" These heartwarming glimpses into their vacation continue to resonate with fans, celebrating the love and togetherness of the Suriya-Jyothika family.

Suriya and Jyothika, who exchanged vows in 2006, have long been celebrated as one of Kollywood’s most beloved couples, setting relationship goals with their enduring love and affection for each other.

While the family enjoyed their vacation, Suriya, the acclaimed actor, had his fans eagerly anticipating his next cinematic venture, Kanguva. The film, set to release next year, garnered immense attention upon the release of its teaser on Suriya’s 48th birthday. In the teaser, Suriya showcased a rugged and intense look, igniting excitement among his followers.

Producer G Dhananjayan shed light on the film’s storyline, describing it as a period action drama intertwined with historical elements set against the backdrop of modern-day Goa. He emphasized that while historical elements are woven into the narrative, they do not overshadow the film’s primary focus on delivering an engaging contemporary storyline set in Goa.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is set to be released in 10 languages in 3D, with Suriya portraying the role of the tribe’s leader. The film also stars Disha Patani and Yogi Babu in prominent roles and features music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy.

Suriya’s illustrious filmography includes notable works such as 24, Soorarai Pottru, 7aum Arivu, and Jai Bhim, among others. His upcoming projects, including Karna, Irumbu Kai Mayavi, and Rolex Spin-Off, have fans eagerly anticipating the next chapters of his cinematic journey.